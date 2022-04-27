 Child safety fair coming to Rifle: Learn child safety tips and enjoy free food and entertainment | PostIndependent.com
Child safety fair coming to Rifle: Learn child safety tips and enjoy free food and entertainment

Staff Report
  


An event offering child safety tips is coming to Rifle on Friday, a Garfield County news release states.

From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, Rifle Middle School hosts the Garfield County Child Safety Fair. Rifle Middle School is located at 753 Railroad Ave.

“Attendees of this free event learn safety tips and discover local resources for children and families in the community,” the release states.

The event also includes free lunch, dancing and prizes, the release states.

“There is a diaper raffle taking place to support foster children in Garfield County,” the release states. “Please bring a new package of diapers to enter.”

For more information, go to garfield-county.com/human-services/child-safety-fair or contact Garfield County Department of Human Services Child Welfare Caseworker Lindsay Zimmer at 970-625-5282, ext. 3108.

IF YOU GO

What: Garfield County Child Safety Fair

When: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday

Where: Rifle Middle School, 753 Railroad Ave.

How much: Free

 

