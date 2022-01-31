Child support records released to defense, DA in Glenwood Springs fatal stabbing case

Garfield County Department of Human Services records related to child support for murder suspect Claudia Camacho-Duenas’ deceased children was the subject of an interim court hearing in the case Monday.

Claudia Camacho-Duenas

Garfield County Detention Center photo

Camacho-Duenas, 37, is still on for a March 3 arraignment, facing first-degree murder charges for the stabbing deaths of her 11- and 18-year-old children at their West Glenwood apartment on Dec. 30, 2021.

The Monday hearing dealt with a request from the State Public Defender’s Office to release Garfield DHS records dealing with child support from a previous divorce case.

Garfield District Judge Denise Lynch agreed to the release of the records, and agreed that the Ninth District Attorney’s Office can request the same information separately.

A protective order limiting the information to only the Public Defender and DA, except by permission of the court, is also forthcoming.

Camacho appeared during the hearing via videoconference from the Garfield County Detention Center, and listened through an interpreter. She did not address the court.

An arraignment for Camacho-Duenas is set for March 3, with a likely plea around her state of mental health at the time of the stabbings in the works.

Camacho-Duenas was taken into custody the afternoon of Dec. 30 in the 100 block of Soccer Field Road after police were called to a report of the stabbing. Officers arrived to find Camacho-Duenas being detained by witnesses and the two victims unresponsive and suffering from multiple stab wounds. Both were taken by ambulance to the hospital, but neither victim survived.

Camacho-Duenas remains in the county jail on $1 million bond.