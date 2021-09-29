Chili’s on





Western Garfield County prepares to soon spice things up as the 42nd annual chili cook-off returns to the Garfield County Fairgrounds, the Western Garfield County Chamber announced.

“Judges and People’s Choice categories include Chili, Green Chili, Best Guacamole, Best Salsa and Best Dessert,” the Chamber states in a Sept. 17 news release. “Both professional and amateur entries are encouraged and can be made online at WesternGarCoChamber.com.”

The event, nixed in 2020 due to COVID-19, is slated for 5:30-8:30 p.m. Oct. 22 at the fairgrounds in Rifle.

Ticket holders can sample entries, visit the beer tent and enjoy live music by The Low End, the release states. In addition, this year includes a new Chili Kids Corner featuring pumpkin decorating and a Halloween costume parade.

A dunk tank and posole samples will also be offered.

Tickets are $10 for adults, $5 for students (with ID) and free for kids (10 & under), the release states. Additional chances can be purchased for $10/ticket or $25 for three. Chili Cook-off tickets are available online at WesternGarCoChamber.com.

Meanwhile, cook-off entry fees are $40 for chamber business members, $50 for individuals and $100 for nonmember businesses for initial category and $5 for each additional category entry.

The chamber is asking anyone interested in being an official chili cook-off judge or volunteer to call 970-625-2085.