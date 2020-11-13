Christmas tree permits available for White River National Forest beginning Sunday
Christmas tree cutting permits for the White River National Forest will be available beginning Sunday, Nov. 15.
“Permits are available on-line from rec.gov, at area vendors, and curbside from White River National Forest offices by calling in advance,” a news release from the U.S. Forest Service states.
Go to the White River National Forest’s Christmas trees website for vendor locations, rules and regulations around Christmas trees.
“We are encouraging people this year to get their Christmas tree cutting permit on-line or from one of our nine vendors throughout the area,” said White River National Forest Recreation Event Coordinator Hillary Santana in the news release. “We are grateful to our local vendors for continuing to partner with us so we can provide broader access to permits, and we are excited about the new opportunity the on-line option brings.”
Permits are $10, with an additional $2.50 fee if you purchase on-line. Trees must be for personal use and there is a limit of five permits per person.
Permits will be free to families of fourth- and fifth-graders through the Every Kid in the Outdoors program. Those interested can go to everykidoutdoors.gov to get get a pass or paper voucher.
People should also keep in mind that many roads in the national forest close before or on Nov. 23. Free motor vehicle use maps can be found at the White River National Forest website.
