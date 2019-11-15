Christmas tree permits now available through U.S. Forest Service offices

Christmas tree cutting permits are now available at local U.S. Forest Service offices and other vendors.



National Forest Christmas tree permits are now available for purchase at White River National Forest Offices and community vendor locations. The cost per permit is $10 and permits can be purchased via cash, check or credit card. There is a maximum of five tree permits per person. Trees must be for personal use, not for resale. Permits will be sold starting Friday, Nov. 15, through Monday, Dec. 23.

“Harvesting a Christmas tree is a wonderful opportunity for families and friends to get out on the forest and make lifelong memories. The White River National Forest is proud to be a part of that tradition,” said Rich Doak, Forest Service spokesperson. “We are also grateful to our local community vendors for their assistance with selling permits and helping us provide more opportunities for these experiences.”

In addition to district offices and the Forest Supervisor’s office, Christmas tree permits will be available for purchase at select community vendor locations starting Friday, Nov. 15. The list of vendors is available online by visiting the Christmas tree permit button.

Fourth graders are eligible for a free Christmas tree permit through the Every Kid Outdoors initiative. Fourth graders and family member/guardians can only collect a free tree permit at a Forest Service office by presenting a valid pass or paper voucher printed from the Every Kid Outdoors website: https://everykidoutdoors.gov/. The mail-order form is not an option for this program and free permits are not available at vendor locations. Only one free tree permit is allowed per fourth grader.

It is your responsibility to know the rules and regulations for Christmas tree harvesting. For more information visit an office location or the “How to Cut and Select a tree” webpage. The Forest Travel Management Plan closes many forest roads prior to or on Nov. 23. Motorized users are responsible for obtaining a Motor Vehicle Use Map to determine where one can drive, ride and recreate. These maps are free and are available at ranger stations or at http://www.fs.usda.gov/recmain/whiteriver/recreation.