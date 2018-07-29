Circus-themed fun comes to Silt’s HeyDays

A cloud-covered morning didn't stop Silt residents from filling Stoney Ridge Park for pancakes and fun conversations with their neighbors.

With the smells of savory pancakes and bacon wafting through the cool air, day two of the 49th annual Silt HeyDays kicked off. The Porch Pickers kept the crowd entertained, singing and strumming their guitars, bringing life to the day.

The annual breakfast, which benefits the Silt Historical Park, was just the beginning. Afterwards, attendants filtered down to Grand Avenue for the parade through town.

Residents and visitors lined the street as the parade made its way from Cactus Valley Elementary.

This year's theme, "Under the Big Top," rang true as Salida Circus performers on stilts juggled their way through the crowd. One by one floats filed though the small rural town of Silt Saturday morning.

"The carnival theme was great, we enjoyed the circus feel, the kids loved it," said Glenwood resident Tracy Grant. Grant and his family said they come out every year. " We try to hit every parade, support the community."

Cactus Elementary entry was a big hit, with teachers, students and school employees dressing the part with the circus theme.

"It was awesome, it had a good selection and representation," said Rifle resident Lovelle McCue after enjoying the parade with her family. "I moved here from a big town in Wisconsin, I love the small town feel."

Heidi Beaulieu of New Castle and her 1-year-old son Jack were first time visitors, they thought the parade was pretty cool, and were waiting for the circus show to start in the park afterward.

Once the parade ended, the festivities moved back to Stoney Ridge Park for the arts and crafts booths and food vendors. The afternoon also included a vintage-style baseball game.

Silt residents Randy and Cindy Layman found a little shade in the picnic area as they sat back and took in the atmosphere of HeyDays. "We come every year," said Randy Layman. "I had to battle the kids for candy, but I got some," said Layman with a laugh.

The couple brought their granddaughter this year. "We used to bring our son, now we bring her," Cindy Layman said. "We like the music and all kinds of fun they have for the kids and adults."

HeyDays will continue today with the 10th annual car show, which starts at 10 a.m. at Stoney Ridge Park in Silt. For more information visit the town of Silt's website: townofsilt.org