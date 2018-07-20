City agrees to seed at North Landing site

Regarding the so-called North Landing site on Sixth Street, Glenwood Springs City Council unanimously agreed Thursday to seeding and irrigation for an amount not to exceed $10,000.

Outside of that, the fate of the site where the old Grand Avenue Bridge used to land at Sixth Street, still remains in question.

"Really, we have a couple of options of what to do," Glenwood Springs City Manager Debra Figueroa said addressing council Thursday night.

"We can leave the hydro seeding in place with the mulch; it will be difficult to maintain and not as attractive," she offered.

Or, the city can spend upwards of $19,000 to irrigate the site and put down sod, she also suggested.

"We are recommending that we go ahead and irrigate it and put sod down. It will be much less maintenance, and I think it will make the Sixth Street area happier," Figueroa said.

Councilman Jonathan Godes caught a glitch, though, that should reduce the cost if the city were to go that route.

A bill estimate from Sprinkler Professionals LLC. to the city still included, as part of its $19,104 tab, more than $1,800 for 11,000 square feet of hydro seed blue grass. That material shouldn't be needed if the city decides to go with sod, instead, council and staff agreed.

"Unless I am missing something and we need both … which I'm assuming we don't?" Figueroa asked Glenwood Springs Assistant City Engineer Matthew Langhorst, who was in attendance.

Langhorst said the contractor is actually recommending the city go with the less-expensive seeding and irrigation package.

"He believes he can get grass to grow in about 30 days," Langhorst interjected, which seemed to be news to Figueroa and City Attorney Karl Hanlon's ears.

"I'm throwing this at Debra at the last second, but I did have a very long conversation … and he believes that if we fence it off, the irrigation's done correctly, the topsoil that Gould has provided over there is really good topsoil, that he can get grass to grow in about 30 days," Langhorst explained.

That prompted Figueroa to change her recommendation, if it meant potentially saving the city $8,000.

"That sounds like a difference," Glenwood Springs Mayor Michael Gamba said. The rest of council agreed.

Colorado Department of Transportation also will hydro seed the property before the city adds more.

"We'll really only be hydro seeding what's necessary to get the trenching for the irrigation to go in," Longhorst said. "So we'll probably save even money on top of that …"

Mayor Gamba pointed out that, based on billing discrepancy, the cost could actually come in closer to $8,900.

"Just because it was chaotic, how about we do a not to exceed $10,000, just in case something changes, tomorrow," Figueroa said.

While residents and tourists alike should see grass growing on the site in the near future, the parcel's permanent usage remains a controversial question.

A move by council earlier this month to approve the temporary improvements also left the door open for the city to eventually sell the site to a private developer under an agreed-to development plan that could include an open plaza, rather than a public park, as some business owners and residents had envisioned.