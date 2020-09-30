City conducting pavement evaluation inventory survey

The city of Glenwood Springs has kicked off a project to inventory the condition of all streets within the city limits. Data Transfer Solutions vehicles will be collecting imagery on all pavement and transportation assets within the right of way.

DTS is a nationwide firm based out of Glenwood Springs that provides professional asset management and mobile data collection services to local and state government agencies.

DTS vans feature digital cameras that collect imagery that will be used to create a digital video inventory.

In order to collect all relevant data, the vehicles will be traveling all roads within the city of Glenwood Springs. In order to ensure the highest quality of data and imagery, the vehicles will collect data during only daylight hours. DTS staff may be required to drive each road several times in order to collect the required data.

This data gathered from this project will allow the city to more effectively manage the construction and maintenance of roads. Data collection activities should be concluded by October.

If residents have any questions or need additional information regarding the vehicles, the project, or the process, they are encouraged to contact the city of Glenwood Springs Public Works Department at 970-384-6435.