Glenwood City Council candidates square off in Monday virtual forum

Glenwood Springs City Council candidates, including those for the one contested race in the April 6 city election, will have a chance to share their views at the Glenwood Chamber’s Issues and Answers Night virtual forum Monday evening.

Invited to the forum are the two at-large candidates, incumbent Shelley Kaup and challenger Ricky Rodriguez.

Candidates for the two uncontested council seats in the spring election, Ward 2 representative Ingrid Wussow and the Ward 5 representative, Mayor Jonathan Godes, are also expected to participate.

The Issues and Answers City Council Election Forum takes place via Zoom from 5:30-6:30 p.m.

To view, register in advance here . [

And, to suggest a question to be posed to the candidates, click here .

The Issues and Answers forum is presented each election cycle by the Glenwood Springs Chamber Resort Association, the Glenwood Springs Post Independent and KMTS. Bryce Jacobson, publisher of the Post Independent and The Citizen Telegram, is the moderator.

This year’s event will also be recorded and translated in Spanish.