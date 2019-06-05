City Council meeting moved to Community Center, regular session will still begin at 6:15 p.m.

Thursday’s regularly scheduled Glenwood Springs City Council meeting will take place at the Community Center located at 100 Wulfsohn Road instead of City Hall.

The meetings’ regular session will still begin at 6:15 p.m. on June 6.

According to a news brief, a portion of City Hall has experienced a loss of air conditioning, which led to the change in location.

However, City Hall will remain open during normal business hours, 8 a.m.-5 p.m.