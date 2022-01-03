City Council slated to review 480 Donegan referendum, consider Glenwood Meadows application again

Glenwood Springs City Council is hitting the ground running in the new year with a packed agenda Thursday.

As part of a District Court stipulation of a dismissed lawsuit, the council is scheduled to review another land-use application for a Glenwood Meadows development.

City Council initially reviewed a proposal by developer BLD Group to construct 300 residential units on about 27.5 acres south of the Green Leaf Lofts on Wulfsohn Road. The developer’s major site/architectural plan was denied by a tie vote on Nov. 18, with one council member absent.

Parties involved with the potential development sued Glenwood Springs following the denial, and while the lawsuit was dismissed in December, the court stipulated the council review the developer’s plans again at the next meeting with full attendance by the council.

A referendum to repeal the council’s decision to annex property at 480 Donegan Road is also slated for the council’s review.

Development firm R2 Partners proposed construction of about 300 residential units, including for-sale townhomes, on approximately 12 acres of land in West Glenwood. City Council voted 4-3 to approve the final reading of the annexation agreement Nov. 4 despite significant pushback from residents.

With signatures from nearly 300 registered voters living within Glenwood Springs city limits, the referendum requires council to either repeal the annexation decision or ask voters on the May ballot about whether or not to annex the land.

The council could also review public feedback and city staff recommendations regarding the potential for implementing a paid parking plan throughout the downtown area, city documents state.

As a preventive measure against rising COVID-19 cases, all the city’s public meetings are slated to be remote access only.

Go to http://www.cogs.us and search the city’s agendas for links to virtually attend any of the boards, commissions and City Council meetings.

Beginning Thursday, the council is slated to host occasional morning work sessions in addition to its regularly scheduled afternoon work sessions.

Morning work session items include a Glenwood Springs Municipal Airport listening session, discussion of potential charter amendments and landfill fees.

In the afternoon work session, City Council is scheduled to review a climate action plan and conduct candidate interviews for the city’s Planning and Zoning Commission.

Reporter Ike Fredregill can be reached at 970-384-9154 or by email at ifredregill@postindependent.com.