City Council to consider allocating $200K in marijuana tax funds to utility assistance program
Glenwood Springs City Council is set to consider approving up to $200,000 in marijuana tax funds to a one-year utility-assistance program during Thursday’s council meeting.
The council requested city staff to design and implement a one-year utility-assistance program to help low-income residents cover the 36.8% water and wastewater rate increase, which will be reflected in users’ July bill.
“As designed, residents can qualify working with the River Center-based other federal low-income programs, such as Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) or enrollment in Medicaid,” meeting documents state.
The city is collaborating with the River Center of New Castle, a nonprofit organization that will provide monthly assistance on a first-come, first-served basis until funding or demand ends.
“Staff will credit the average increase each month (for one year only) to a qualified customer’s bill,” documents state.
The reserved balance of the city’s marijuana fund is $300,000.
“Employees involved in the decision-making chain of this program will not be able to apply for assistance even if qualified,” meeting documents state.
City Council will determine the final funding amount, which could be less or more than the proposed $200,000.
Program details are subject to change until final approval by the council.
Reporter Shannon Marvel can be reached at 605-350-8355 or smarvel@postindependent.com.
