UPDATE: Power restored after outage at Glenwood Meadows, Community Center
Power has been fully restored to the area as of 7:08 p.m.
––
Glenwood Springs Electric crews were on site Monday evening to assess a power outage that affected the Glenwood Springs Community Center, Glenwood Meadows shopping areas, residences and traffic signals.
“City electrical crews are evaluating the situation,“ according to the initial city alert that was issued at 5:48 p.m.
If motorists encounter a blinking traffic signal they are advised to treat the intersection as a four-way stop and check for other cars before proceeding with caution, the release states.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Glenwood Springs and Garfield County make the Post Independent’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Call for candidates for two open Roaring Fork district school board seats
Prospective candidates are being sought for two open Carbondale/Basalt-area Roaring Fork Schools Board of Education seats that will be up for election on Nov. 2 for four-year terms.