UPDATE: Power restored after outage at Glenwood Meadows, Community Center

Power has been fully restored to the area as of 7:08 p.m.

Glenwood Springs Electric crews were on site Monday evening to assess a power outage that affected the Glenwood Springs Community Center, Glenwood Meadows shopping areas, residences and traffic signals.

“City electrical crews are evaluating the situation,“ according to the initial city alert that was issued at 5:48 p.m.

If motorists encounter a blinking traffic signal they are advised to treat the intersection as a four-way stop and check for other cars before proceeding with caution, the release states.