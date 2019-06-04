City hammers out Internet deal with Project THOR

The city of Glenwood Springs has announced that it will serve as a participating member on the Northwest Colorado Council of Governments’ Project THOR.

A cooperative open access broadband network loop, Project THOR will purportedly connect approximately 400 miles of existing public and private fiber to deliver broadband from Denver to rural communities in northwest Colorado, according to a recent press release.

The city’s broadband service — Community Broadband Network — currently delivers fiber optic Internet and telephone services to some commercial buildings and residents in Glenwood Springs.

“Our goal is to eventually extend the option for Community Broadband Network to all Glenwood Springs residents,” Mayor Jonathan Godes said in the release.

According to the press release, Project THOR has the potential to reach over 230,000 residents in northwest Colorado with the same competitive pricing and bandwidth Front Range customers pay for and receive.

“Our participation with Project THOR will strengthen our network by linking us to other rural communities on a loop back to Denver,” Godes explained.

Consisting of carrier-grade 100-gigabyte fiber that could expand to 200 gigabytes, the loop would also assist in preventing regional outages by re-routing traffic in the event of an outage.

Other participating partners include: Aspen, Breckenridge, Eagle, Vail, Clear Creek County, Rio Blanco County, Summit County, Middle Park Health, Northwest Colorado Broadband and Yampa Valley Electric Association.