City Manager challenges children in a leap of knowledge

Scott Hahn, Rifle City Manager, recently challeneged children in Rifle to see how far they can jump during the cities new weekly update on social media.



Rifle City Manager Scott Hahn came up with an idea while looking out his office window, not too far from where a statue of a celebrated American author sits in front of the library.

“Samuel Clemens (better known from his pen name Mark Twain) is sitting out here in bronze form, and I thought about the Calaveras County frog jumping, and that’s where part of the idea came from,” Hahn said.

During a new weekly news update video the city is doing on social media that started last week, Hahn challenged the children of Rifle to show him just how far they can jump.

Hahn and his communication team hope to use the video updates to keep the community informed, and dispel any rumors they have heard going around Rifle during the stay at home order.

Support Local Journalism Donate



“My communication crew, Kim Burner, Michael Churchill and Kathy Pototsky, always are working on ways to keep the community informed. With the coronavirus situation it became more important for them to get something out there,” Hahn said.

After talking with Jeff Layman, the town administrator for Silt, Hahn is opening the challenge for children in Silt as well.

Hahn said he hopes this will spark other communities in Garfield County to challenge their youth, and to help educate children on social distancing and just how far 6 feet is.

“I’m hoping this gives something for people to keep their mind on, also gets them physically going, and gets the kids up and doing something. And they also get a better idea of what this 6 feet is all about,” Hahn said.

CHALLENGE RULES

1. Parents: Measure out 6 feet on the floor with 1-foot increments.

2. Kids: Stand at one end of the measurement and jump as far as you can.

3. Measure how far you jumped.

4. Post your video with the child’s first name and age at #poppascotthop or email them to poppascotthop@yahoo.com.

Random drawings will be held after April 26 for prizes, including passes to the new pool, valued at $150.

Hahn is looking forward to seeing submissions and is already working on more challenges as the city is preparing another weekly update for the citizens of Rifle.

“To me it feels like a simple, fun and positive thing to do, the more people that do it would tickle me pink,” Hahn said.

kmills@postindependent.com