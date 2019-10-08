City Market parent company Kroger to discontinue sale of e-cigarettes

Kroger, the parent company of King Soopers, is discontinuing its sale of electronic cigarettes, or e-cigarettes, the company quietly announced in an updated policy posted to its website.

“Kroger is discontinuing the sale of electronic nicotine delivery products, or e-cigarettes, at all store and fuel center locations due to the mounting questions and increasingly-complex regulatory environment associated with these products,” the company said in a statement. “The company will exit this category after selling through its current inventory.”

The move comes as the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention investigates more than 1,000 cases of vaping-related lung injuries across the United States.

As of October 1, 18 deaths in 15 states have been connected to these spate of vaping-related lung injuries, according to the latest data provided by the CDC.

Kroger’s discontinued sale of e-cigarette products follows a similar move Walmart made back in September.

