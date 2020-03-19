City Market stores to begin offering senior shopping hours Friday morning

City Market in Carbondale.

Beginning Friday morning, King Soopers — owner of City Market stores in Garfield County and across western Colorado — will give senior citizens first crack at the grocery aisles for an hour three days a week.

The Kroger subsidiary announced in a Thursday afternoon press release that the hour from 7–8 a.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday will be dedicated exclusively to the shopping needs of senior citizens.

“These hours are temporary as we seek to provide the best service possible during these times of uncertainty,” according the release from King Soopers corporate headquarters in Denver.

Locally, City Market stores are located in Glenwood Springs, New Castle, Rifle, Carbondale, El Jebel and Aspen.

The decision comes as other grocery and general retail stores are doing the same. Whole Foods, which has a store in El Jebel, as of Wednesday began dedicating the first hour of business to customers age 60 and over. Target and General Dollar stores are doing the same.

“King Soopers wants to provide our at-risk customers with the ability to purchase the items they need while avoiding busier and more crowded shopping times,” according to the King Soopers directive. “We request that customers respect these hours for the health of our community.”

The release indicated that customer concerns expressed in light of the COVID-10 pandemic contributed to the decision to provide designated shopping hours for seniors.

“We have also been inspired to see local communities working together to shop on behalf of seniors and other at-risk customers,” stated the release, which also addressed recent problems with people binge-shopping and stressing many stores’ ability to keep up with restocking.

“We are asking our customers to be patient, to be kind to one another and our associates, and to shop responsibly and purchase what you need, knowing that we will continue to replenish stores daily with the supplies and products our customers need most,” according to the release. “In every decision we make we are striving to balance the safety of our associates with our commitments to our customers and communities.”