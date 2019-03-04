City of Aspen to add up 48 new employee housing units

The city of Aspen’s new municipal office building will generate 86 employees, of which 60 percent will be mitigated for using the government’s in-house affordable-housing credits.

The city currently has more than 50 rental and ownership units scattered around town that house government employees.

Additionally, the city has built and subsidized hundreds of deed-restricted units that are now in the inventory of the Aspen-Pitkin County Housing Authority.

“We are in the business of affordable housing,” said Jeff Pendarvis, the city’s capital asset director.

The estimated 51.6 full-time equivalents that the land-use code calculates for the city’s new development will be put against credits from existing housing that the city has in its inventory and has not been assigned to other projects.

There are 127.5 full-time equivalents that have been housed by city projects and just over 96 of them have been used as mitigation for municipal developments.

