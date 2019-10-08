City of Aspen’s 2020 budget projected at $105 million

Aspen City Council on Monday got its first look at the municipal government’s 2020 budget, which is estimated to be just shy of $105 million.

That’s nearly 13% lower than the 2019 budget, said City Finance Director Pete Strecker.

That’s because there were big capital items like the city’s new office building and affordable housing projects that were earmarked in this year’s budget, he noted.

Strecker and other city department heads spent over three hours during Monday’s work session explaining to council the nuances of the budget and how each department works.

There are five work sessions scheduled this month that dive into the budget in detail, with specific department’s expenditures and revenues outlined.

They are scheduled for Oct. 14, 15, 21, 28 and 29.

Council is expected adopt the budget on Nov. 26, with a first reading Nov. 12.

The budget has to be certified by no later than Dec. 15.