City of Glenwood hosting public meetings on South Midland Project Thursday

The city of Glenwood Springs is hosting two online public meetings on Thursday, Nov. 12, to provide information about the South Midland Avenue rebuild.

South Midland Avenue is prone to potholes, the intersections have poor site lines, the corridor experiences regular rockfall events, there are gaps in pedestrian infrastructure, and traffic volumes are on the rise, according to a press release.

Construction is expected to begin in December and continue through summer 2022.

The first meeting will be from noon to 1 p.m. and the second from 6:30–7:30 p.m. Questions and answers will be taken at both sessions. Spanish interpretation is also available at each session, the release said.

“These two virtual meetings will establish a kickoff to our public information and outreach program throughout the project timeline,” Ryan Johnson, the city’s South Midland project manager, said in the release. “We have a lot of work ahead, so please tune in and learn more about how to Keep South Midland Moving.”

A complication with the project is concurrent pipeline work.

At the Oct. 15 Glenwood Springs City Council meeting, Jason Cox with Black Hills Energy said that the company is putting in 4,000 feet of 8-inch pipeline from the Cardiff Glen neighborhood to just past the Cardiff Bridge Road.

That job should have been completed by now, but it was a coronavirus construction casualty.

“Our plan was to do our portion of this this summer, but COVID really knocked the snot out of [our] progress. … Things just took a long time to fall into place,” Cox said.

City engineer Terri Partch said that the city cannot delay the start of its project.

“Our federal BUILD grant requires that we start in mid-December,” she said at the council meeting.

That means that the two projects will have to be done at the same time.

City Council will be awarding the bid for the South Midland contract to Gould Construction at a special meeting on Tuesday, Mayor Jonathan Godes said.

The project will cost less than expected.

“The bid came in $600,000 below engineering estimates,” Godes said.

