City of Glenwood hosts bilingual ’community conversation’ Wednesday
The city of Glenwood Springs, in conjunction with Voces Unidas, hosts a virtual Town Hall Community Conversation, “Serving our Latina and Latino Community,” at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.
The presentation will be presented in both English and Spanish, and is to be live streamed on Facebook.
“The purpose of the meeting is to listen and discuss social justice in our community and better understand community questions,” according to a city news release issued Tuesday.
Speakers are to include Glenwood Springs Police Chief Joseph Deras, who will discuss community policing. Angie Anderson from the Glenwood Springs Chamber will also give a brief update on the “Stop the Spread Campaign” and COVID-19-related issues.
There will be a question-and-answer session during the town hall meeting. Questions will be taken from participants on the phone and online, according to the release.
During the event, those who choose to participate on the phone via Zoom will be able to press the “raise hand” button to ask a question by pressing *3 on their phone.
Those watching the live stream on the Glenwood Springs Facebook page can enter their question in the fields below the streaming player.
The meeting login information can be accessed on the calendar link at cogs.us/calendar, and on the Facebook event page.
