City of Glenwood Springs asking community to discuss Blake Avenue corridor redesign

A bicyclist makes his way along the dedicated bike lane on Blake Avenue.

Chelsea Self / Post Independent |

The city of Glenwood Springs will be hosting an open house to decide the best concepts for redesigning Blake Avenue.

The city is planning for a full redesign project on Blake Avenue and is asking community members to help decide how the city will begin Seventh Street through 14th Street on Blake Avenue.

“The whole stretch of Blake Avenue north of Walmart is in bad shape, and no amount of crack seal or chip and seal will solve it,” Glenwood Springs Public Works Director Matt Langhorst said in a news release. “But by redesigning with community input and then reconstructing, we can build a better road and make critical infrastructure and safety improvements.”

The open house is slated for 6 p.m. on June 6 at Colorado Mountain College Glenwood Center, 1402 Blake Street.

The city narrowed down four main concepts for the design plan on Blake Avenue from Seventh and 13th streets, and they want the community to voice what they think should have the highest priority.

Each concept shows potential ways to improve safety, function, parking and pedestrian/bike access in the corridor, the release states.

Participants will be asked to prioritize design elements that they feel are most important to the corridor, including pedestrian and bike facilities, traffic calming aspects to slow commuters on the residential street, on-street parking and even trees.

The concepts for the stretch of Blake Avenue between Seventh and 13th streets will set the development plans from 13th to 27th streets.

Other aspects participants will be asked to prioritize include traffic calming, on-street parking and trees.

“The concepts aim to spur conversation with community members to inform the redesign,” Langhorst said in the release. “We know that we definitely need to fix the underlying issues and upgrade utilities, but the surface level design can respond to the insights and input from the community.”

Those who can’t participate may share comments starting June 6. Materials will be posted for review and comment on the project webpage at cogs.us/753 , the release states. There will be multiple opportunities for public comment over the course of design.

The Blake Avenue Redesign project is a project to completely rebuild Blake Avenue with the help of community direction and input. Though Seventh through 13th streets are in better condition, it will need improvements in the future and will lead the design plan for the rest of Blake Avenue.

Construction for 24th to 27th streets will begin in 2024 and will include rebuilding 24th and 26th streets between Blake Avenue and Colorado Highway 82.

Much of the redesign in that area will include fixing underlying utility/storm/roadway structure issues, along with upgrading sidewalks and roadways.

Blake Avenue Redesign is budgeted at $771,000 and is funded through the city’s street tax, water and sewer departments, as well as the electric department and a $100,000 Roaring Fork Transportation Authority First/Last Mile Mobility Reserve (FLMMR) Grant, the release states.

If you go…

What: Blake Avenue Redesign open house discussion

When: 6:30-8 p.m. June 6

Where: Colorado Mountain College Glenwood Center, 1402 Blake Ave.