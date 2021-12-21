City of Glenwood Springs, Garfield County offices closed for the holidays

The city of Glenwood Springs will have modified facility schedules and closures on certain days during the holiday week and into early January and including the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday.

Emergency services will remain available during these times, a city news release states.

The following winter holiday closures will be in effect:

City Hall (including Police Records, Administrative Offices and Municipal Court)

Closed Dec. 23 and 24 and Jan. 3 and 17

Regular business hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Community Center

Closed Dec. 24 and 25, and open with modified hours Friday, Dec. 31, 6 a.m. to 2 p.m.; open with regular hours Saturday, Jan. 1, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

South Canyon Landfill

Closed Dec. 25 and Jan. 1

Recycle Center

Closed Dec. 24 and 25 and Jan. 1

For questions about City Hall, contact Public Information Officer Bryana Starbuck at 970-384-6441 or bryana.starbuck@cogs.us . For questions about the Community Center, contact the front desk at 970-384-6301. For questions about the landfill or the Recycling Center, contact Landfill Manager Liz Mauro at 970-384-5375 or elizabeth.mauro@cogs.us .

Winter holiday closures for Garfield County

All Garfield County offices of elected officials and county administrative departments are closed Thursday and Friday, Dec. 23 and 24, and again on Monday, Jan. 3, for the winter holidays, a county news release states.

Staff functions that serve the community in emergency or 24-hour capacities remain in operation, as needed, and administrative offices of such departments are closed.

The Rifle Garfield County Airport is open for general aviation, weather permitting, although the airport’s administrative offices are closed. Anyone needing airport assistance can call 970-230-1685.

The Garfield County Landfill near Rifle is closed Thursday through Saturday, Dec. 23-25, and reopens on Monday. It will again be closed on Saturday, Jan. 1, and reopen on Monday, Jan. 3, the release states.

Be advised that other local, state and federal government offices in Garfield County will have reduced hours and be closed on holidays.