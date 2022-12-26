City of Glenwood Springs invites community ideas to reduce traffic and congestion

A RFTA bus travels south on Grand Avenue near 23rd Street in midday traffic.

Chelsea Self / Post Independent

Glenwood Springs transportation officials are inviting residents, businesses and commuters to a community forum next month to offer thoughts on traffic, commuting patterns and transportation demand management (TDM) planning.

The forum is scheduled for 6 p.m. Jan. 10 at Morgridge Commons, 815 Cooper Ave., second floor, in Glenwood Springs. In the meantime, individuals are invited to share initial insights in a brief questionnaire [surveymonkey.com/r/cogsTDM].

According to a city news release, the aim of the meeting is to brainstorm and discuss potential traffic mitigation and mobility measures to inform direction for the city’s emerging TDM program.

Its goal is to reduce single-occupancy auto trips in town by maximizing traveler choices by improving mobility options and infrastructure for transit, biking, walking and ridesharing, the release states. The project also aims to provide incentives, information, and/or policy changes to encourage and help individuals modify local travel behavior.

“We have ideas for strategies to ease traffic in town, but we want to brainstorm with our community on what they think would work and what the priority should be,” City Engineer Terri Partch said in the release. “We hear consistently that traffic is an issue, and we think whatever steps come next will be most effective if they are community led.”