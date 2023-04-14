City of Glenwood Springs  offering spring cleaning services throughout April

Glenwood Springs resident Dale Titus gets rid of the leaves from his yard at the leaf drop-off spot at the old rodeo grounds in south Glenwood on Monday morning.

Chelsea Self / Post Independent

Although we’re in that weird time of year when you have to wear a full jacket one day and shorts the next, spring has sprung.

Even though planting into the ground in Colorado should wait until Mother’s Day, the rest of the yard duties and spring cleaning can be handled sooner.

The city of Glenwood Springs is announcing “Celebrate Spring” events going on until the end of April.

Glenwood Springs is hosting a series of events including a household hazardous waste drop-off, yard waste drop-off, landfill vouchers, a water webinar about the city’s tree and parks program and an Arbor Day planting event.

April 20, noon via Zoom – Water Webinar: City Trees and Water Keys

April 21 and 22 at the former rodeo grounds – Brush and yard waste drop-off

April 22, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Community Center – Household Hazardous Waste Drop-off and Free Compost Pick-up

April 28, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at various parks – Arbor Day Celebration Tree Planting

Household Hazardous Waste Drop-off and Free Compost Pick-up

The household hazardous waste drop-off event will be from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. April 22 at the Glenwood Springs Community Center, 100 Wulfsohn Rd.

The free drop-off will allow Glenwood Springs residents to responsibly drop off hazardous waste and also have free compost pick-up.

The hazardous waste drop-off will be accepted from private parties only but not commercial business waste.

No containers larger than five gallons will be accepted. All water-based paints, stains and clear finishes will be recycled. Other types of waste will be disposed of according to state and federal regulations. They will not accept waste oil or tires.

There are no appointments needed, but participants must provide a driver’s license or identification card upon entry.

People who live outside of Glenwood Springs city limits will be charged $2 per gallon, liquids or solids and will need to pay with check or cash only.

For a full list of accepted and not accepted waste, visit cogs.us/696 or contact Liz Mauro, manager of the South Canyon Landfill at 970-945-5375.

Brush and Yard Waste Drop-Off

Yard waste and brush can be taken to the old rodeo fairgrounds, adjacent to the Glenwood Springs Municipal Airport, on April 21 and 22.

Brush includes leaves and branches with a diameter of three inches or less, according to the release. Drop-off is free for residents only. The collection site is not available for commercial operators.

When dropping off, remove the waste from the bag, and ensure objects like stones, little branches and other random debris are removed from the leaves. This will prevent employees from being injured, along with preventing equipment damage.

Landfill Vouchers

The city of Glenwood Springs is offering vouchers for the South Canyon Landfill , 1205 Co Hwy 134.

Vouchers were sent by mail in late March and are valid for up to one personal-sized pickup-truck load of non-hazardous materials and are limited to one per household. The vouchers were only mailed to residents within the city limits.

Furniture, mattresses, metal, pallets, leaves, brush and yard waste are all acceptable materials.

The voucher expires July 31, and requires proof of address and identification. Vouchers are not redeemable for cash.

For questions on materials accepted, contact Mauro at 970-945-5375. For questions about the landfill vouchers, contact Public Information Officer Bryana Starbuck at 970-384-6441 or bryana.starbuck@cogs.us .

Water Webinar: City Trees and Water Keys

At noon on April 20 the city of Glenwood Springs River Commission will be hosting a water webinar.

They will be teaching about the city’s tree program and upcoming projects such as tree care assistance funding.

They will also be giving a sneak peek into the plans for the Xeric Demonstration Garden going in at Eighth Street and Midland Avenue with insights into the city’s water conservation program.

There will be questions and answers after the presentation, and will be available via Zoom , streamed to the city’s Facebook page and uploaded to the city’s YouTube video library.

Urban Ecology & Public Spaces Supervisor Heather Listermann and Parks Supervisor Matt Urmson will be the presenters.

Please submit any accessibility accommodation or interpretation requests by April 20 via email at pio@cogs.us or call 970-384-6441.

Past webinars are available online on the River Commission’s webpage at cogs.us/206 .

Arbor Day Planting

The city is asking residents to plant a tree with them at one of the city’s parks, or at home in your own backyard. To sign up to volunteer for planting trees at one of our parks, visit bit.ly/ArborDayCOGS .

If you choose to plant one at home, contact the city so they can add it to our tree map and check out the city’s Low Water Use Tree and Plant List.