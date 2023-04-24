City of Glenwood Springs to host public session to discuss possible city vibrancy zoning 

A row of commercial properties on Cooper Avenue between Seventh and Eighth streets.

Post Independent/ Cassandra Ballard

The city of Glenwood Springs will be hosting a Wednesday discussion for the public regarding a downtown overlay district to promote more vibrancy.

Residents, business and property owners and others are invited to participate in a listening session discussing possible overlay code changes, a city news release states.

The purpose of the district would be to enhance the pedestrian-oriented nature and character of the central business core to support an active, vibrant street life, the release states.

Sessions are scheduled for 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the Glenwood Springs Community Center, 100 Wulfsohn Road.

“To determine the best path forward, we want to collaborate with the community to discuss what vitality and vibrancy should look like downtown, how we can achieve that goal, overlay boundaries, and more,” Glenwood Economic and Community Development Director Hannah Klausman said.

An overlay is a geographic zoning location layered on top of other existing zoning districts and implements additional regulations, and would be included in the city’s development code.

This can affect building codes, urban design, permitted land use, density, and other uses.

“We will look to participants for insights and ideas in formulating the form and function of this potential design overlay,” Klausman said.

The city hopes to hear which aspects of the downtown should be preserved, what they want to see more or less of and what vibrancy should look like downtown.

They also hope to hear members of the public discuss what ground floor uses and boundaries for the potential district they would like to see.Some of the previous possibilities city staff discussed were reported on by the PI in January.