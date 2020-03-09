City of Glenwood Springs to host virtual town hall Tuesday evening

Matthew Bennett/Post Independent



At 6 p.m. Tuesday, the city of Glenwood Springs will host a virtual town hall to discuss 2020 citywide infrastructure projects as well as the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

“We are excited to try new technology to increase community participation on important topics by bringing the conversation to our residents – wherever they may be,” Mayor Jonathan Godes said in a news release.

The virtual town hall will take place inside council chambers on the first floor of city hall located at 101 W. Eighth St. However, residents may also join the conversation on their phones or by streaming the event online.

According to the news release, members of city staff will be on hand to speak about various citywide infrastructure projects planned for 2020.

Valley View Hospital and Garfield County Health officials will also be in attendance to discuss COVID-19.

Expected to last roughly an hour, the virtual town hall also features a question and answer session.

Individuals participating by phone can “raise their hand” to ask a question by pressing *3 on their mobile devices.

Additionally, residents watching the live stream on the Glenwood Springs website can enter their name and question in the field below the streaming player.

According to the news release, residents can participate in the virtual town hall in any of the following ways:

• By attending in person

• By texting Glenwood to 833-TXT-LIVE to register in advance

• By registering to receive a call online at https://access.live/Glenwood

• By dialing 866-416-5235 at 6 p.m. Tuesday

• By watching the live stream at https://access.live/Glenwood