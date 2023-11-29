City of Rifle aims to provide 100 holiday baskets for Fourth Annual Holiday Feast

The Rifle Parks and Recreation Department is holding its fourth annual Holiday Feast event.

“Four years ago, during COVID, our initial thought was to get some meal kits out to some people in need,” Rifle Parks and Rec Director Austin Rickstrew said. “The Alpine Bank and Shelter Insurance Tyler Davis Agency heard about it and gave substantial donations the first two years to get it off the ground.”

This volunteer effort helps provide holiday meal kits to people in need.

“The first year it was 40 meals, the second was 80, and this year it’s 100 meals,” Rickstrew said. “These meal kits aren’t just dinner; it has breakfast and dessert, enough for five to seven people.”

Rickstrew said he and his employees go shopping for the ingredients and then put the baskets together.

“We also put recipes in there, just in case people don’t know what to make,” he said.

To receive a meal kit, a person must be nominated. To nominate someone, either scan the QR code on the flier, which can be found here or go to the Facebook page found here , or see the QR code accompanying this article.

2023 Holiday Feast QR Code Kyle Mills/Courtesy

“People can also nominate themselves,” Rickstrew said. There’s a short survey that asks the nominator questions about the person or people being nominated, like names, addresses, places of residences and a brief explanation as to why they are nominating their choice.

Families New Castle, Silt, Rifle and the Parachute/Battlement Mesa community are eligible for nomination, including unincorporated Garfield County.

“Once we get it narrowed down, we give the nominees a redemption ticket,” Rickstrew said. “On the 20th, we’ll be having a drive through and you bring your ticket.”

The deadline for nominations is 5 p.m. Dec. 8.