City of Rifle collects more in sales tax than anticipated
Despite COVID-19 financially hampering some commerce around the Rifle community, the city saw an overall increase in sales tax revenue in 2020, according to a city official.
“It’s actually pretty great news for us, considering the pandemic and everything else that was going on,” Rifle Finance Director Michelle Duran said in late May. “Our total sales tax receipts actually exceeded what we budgeted.”
Prior to the pandemic, in 2019 the city anticipated up to a 3% increase in sales tax receipts for 2020. Instead, 2020 saw more than a 4% increase, Duran said.
Overall, 2019’s $9.97 million in total municipal revenue increased to $10.45 million in 2020, which is nearly a $500,000 increase. With the incorporation of building and motor vehicle use tax receipt collections, the grand total jumped from $11.03 million in 2019 to $11.59 million 2020.
For Quarter 1 of 2021, meanwhile, total municipal revenue is $2.62 million. In 2020 at this same time, that figure was about $2.25 million. For the grand total, Q1 2021 is $2.94 million, nearly a $400,000 increase compared to 2019’s $2.54 million for Q1.
City Council member Sean Strode suspected the unanticipated increase in tax revenue is thanks to bumps in online purchases made during quarantines.
According to charts presented by Duran, there are several factors that come into play.
Though sales taxes collected from categories like bars and restaurants, oil and gas, lodging, hardware, contracting and utilities all saw financial decreases, 10 areas saw increases from 2019 to 2020.
One of the most significant increases came through general retail, food and marijuana retail.
General retail tax receipts increased from $3 million in 2019 to about $4.8 million in 2020. Revenue generated from food sales increased from about $1.64 million in 2019 to about $1.74 million in 2020.
Meanwhile, marijuana retail increased from $82,536 in 2019 to $162,496 in 2020.
Even for quarterlies, marijuana shot up from $31,963 in Q1 2020 to $43,791 in 2021.
“One of our marijuana grows has greatly increased,” Duran said.
But with the good comes the bad.
Bars and restaurants went from about $1.07 million in sales tax receipts in 2019 to $967,398 in 2020. Sales tax revenue generated from lodging decreased from $423,943 in 2019 to $321,275 in 2020.
Meanwhile, oil and gas revenue dropped from $291,571 in 2019 to $194,432 in 2020.
Yearly revenue has shot up from a little less than $7 million in 2013 to a projected $9.5 million in 2021.
Sales tax revenue to date
2020 v. 2019
BARS & RESTAURANTS: $967,398.39 v. $1,073,403.16
LEASING/MISC: $336,688.97 v. $313,241.49
OIL & GAS: $194,432.38 v. $291,571.06
LODGING: $321,275 v. $423,943
LIQUOR STORES: $313,869 v. $273,796
HVAC: $8,860 v. $7,250
HARDWARE: $253,765 v. $269,811
GENERAL RETAIL $4.79 million v. $4.3 million
FOOD: $1.4 million v. $1.63 million
EXCISE $213,249 v. $184,564
CONTRACTOR: $16,196 v. $17,589
CAR PARTS & SALES: $488,715 v. $441,992
UTILITIES $632,254 v. $649,581
MARIJUANA RETAIL: $162,496 v. $82,536
TOTAL MUNICIPAL REVENUE: $10.45 million v. $9,972 million
BUILDING USE TAX (month collected): $251,902 v. $179,071
MOTOR VEHICLE USE TAX: $888,768 v. $875,232
Q1 sales tax revenue to date
2020 v. 2019
BARS & RESTAURANTS: $256,683 v. $197,630
LEASING/MISC: $109,799 v. $81,367
OIL & GAS: $43,743 v. $57,101
LODGING: $65,288 v. $56,888
LIQUOR STORES: $68,211 v. $60,826
HVAC: $1,587 v. $706.91
HARDWARE: $51,627 v. $41,176.09
GENERAL RETAIL: $1.17 million v. $1.008 million
FOOD :$387,480 v. $392,645
EXCISE: $120,188 v. $35,361
CONTRACTOR: $5,845 v. $3,325
CAR PARTS & SALES: $125,620 v. $105,531
UTILITIES $169,388 v. $172,973
MARIJUANA RETAIL: $43,791 v. $31,963
TOTAL MUNICIPAL REVENUE: $2.62 million v. 2.25 million
BUILDING USE TAX (month collected) $100,926 v. $101,503
MOTOR VEHICLE USE TAX: $217,529 v. $196,714
GRAND TOTAL: $2.94 million v. $2.54 million
Reporter Ray K. Erku can be reached at 612-423-5273 or rerku@citizentelegram.com.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Glenwood Springs and Garfield County make the Post Independent’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
City of Rifle collects more in sales tax than anticipated
Despite COVID-19 financially hampering some commerce around the Rifle community, the city saw an overall increase in sales tax revenue in 2020, according to a city official.