City of Rifle seeks nominations for meal kit giveaway

Members of Rifle’s Parks and Recreation Department pick up bulk items for an upcoming Holiday Feast giveaway program.

Austin Rickstrew / Rifle Parks and Rec.

Preparations for the second-annual Holiday Feast giveaway program are beginning in Rifle.

The city of Rifle is asking the public to nominate families who fit the criteria of needing a holiday meal. Once all the nominations are in and the city has selected families in need, the meal kits will be handed out at the Rifle Metro Pool on Dec. 22.

Rifle Recreation Manager Austin Rickstrew said the Parks and Recreation Department plans to distribute meal kits to 80 families in the Rifle area.

To make a nomination, people are being asked to visit the Rifle Parks and Recreation Department Facebook page at Facebook.com/RifleParksandRecreation . They will then take a survey, which asks for names, addresses and why the nominee should receive a meal kit.

The survey can also be accessed at SurveyMonkey.com/r/VS7HNZP .

In addition, people can submit entries by scanning the QR code located on the Holiday Feast flier, which can be found at the city’s website, RifleCo.org/ParksAndRec , or posted throughout town.

The deadline for nominations is 5 p.m. Dec. 10.

Reporter Ray K. Erku can be reached at 612-423-5273 or rerku@citizentelegram.com .