City receives grant from History Colorado for downtown inventory

History Colorado, which works at uncovering and preserving the Centennial State's past, awarded the city of Glenwood Springs $35,000 in grant funding to survey downtown Glenwood buildings for historical purposes.

According to a press release from the city, the grant money will help fund an architectural and historical survey of 34 buildings in the downtown Glenwood area.

"This grant will allow the city and property owners to accurately identify, preserve and restore architecturally and historically unique buildings in downtown Glenwood Springs," according the release.

The city will contract with a historical consultant to complete survey work in the areas between Seventh and Eighth Street from Cooper to Blake Avenue and both sides of Grand Avenue between Eighth and Ninth streets.

Being in the heart of downtown Glenwood, the area primarily includes commercial and institutional buildings, as well as a few residential structures.

According to the press release, the project will begin this November and will see management from the city's Community Development Department as well as the appointed Historic Preservation Commission.

The city, following the survey's completion in 2020, will host a public open house to showcase its findings.