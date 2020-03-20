City suspends Ride Glenwood and non-critical flights at municipal Airport beginning Monday

Planes sit near a hangar at the south end of the Glenwood Springs Municipal Airport.

Chelsea Self / Post Independent

The city of Glenwood Springs announced Friday the temporary suspension of its public transit service, Ride Glenwood, and non-critical air traffic at the Glenwood Springs Municipal Airport.

The suspensions begin Monday.

Ride Glenwood serves the Community Center, the Meadows shopping center, the West Glenwood Mall, U.S. Highway 6 & 24, downtown and the Roaring Fork Market Place.

According to a news release, RFTA’s services can still be utilized to access many of those locations in Ride Glenwood’s absence.

RFTA’s bus schedule can be found at http://www.rfta.com

Individuals with disabilities that would like to discuss their travel options with RFTA may do so by contacting 970-945-9117

“The city’s No. 1 priority is ensuring the health (and) safety of our residents. Suspending some city services temporarily, such as Ride Glenwood and non-emergency air traffic at the airport, makes sense at this time,” Mayor Jonathan Godes said in a news release. “We hope to resume our normal service level as soon as possible and appreciate everyone’s efforts to help slow community spread.”

The Glenwood Springs Municipal Airport will maintain all of its emergency medical, fire and search and rescue services.

According to the release the measures are being taken to reduce the spread of COVID-19.