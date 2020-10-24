City to discuss pot, Blake and Ward 2 before the election

Next week the city of Glenwood Springs will be discussing marijuana regulations, seeking input on Blake Avenue south of 23rd Street and appointing a city councilor. All meetings can be attended via Zoom.

Marijuana regulations

The Planning and Zoning Commission will once again discuss possible changes to the municipal code regarding marijuana facilities at its regular meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 27.

At P&Z’s special meeting on Sept. 15 councilors focused on buffers of 1,000 feet around schools, parks, other pot shops and mental health and drug treatment facilities. Another idea was limiting the number of retail shops to one per 1,000 residents.

P&Z will have draft code language to review and could make a recommendation to City Council from this meeting, assistant city manager Jennifer Ooton said.

“Staff is going to put together their best recommendation for a cap based on the population and also increasing distance requirements,” assistant economic/community development director Gretchen Ricehill said after P&Z’s Sept. 15 meeting.

If a recommendation is made, it would likely go to council at its Nov. 19 meeting, Ooton said.

Should council decide on a code change, that would require an ordinance, which requires two readings before council, Ooton said.

Blake Avenue

The city of Glenwood Springs is holding a virtual meeting from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 28, to discuss street configurations of Blake Avenue related to the Bell Rippy development north of Walmart; and Blake improvements from 23rd Street to Highway 82 at McDonald’s.

Council voted unanimously at its Oct. 1 meeting to accept staff’s recommendation to keep the Blake Gate closed until a certificate of occupancy is issued for a building at the Bell Rippy development at some point in 2021.

At the Oct. 28 meeting Engineering and Community Development staff will introduce and present different circulation options for consideration, and the city will ask for comments from the Palmer and Blake area neighborhoods. Proposed plans will be posted on the city’s website at cogs.us/blake on Monday, Oct. 26, according to a press release.

Comments from the neighborhood residents will then be presented and discussed at the city’s next Transportation Commission meeting at 7:30 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 3, Election Day.

“City Council has asked staff to bring back a recommendation, and I would anticipate that it would be some version of the plans that are being finalized for the [Oct. 28] meeting. We are looking for input from the public and Transportation Commission, so there may be some revisions to the ideas that staff will offer for consideration,” Ooton said.

City Council Ward 2 seat

On Monday, City Council interviewed Ray Schmahl, Monica Wolny and Ingrid Wussow for appointment to the Ward 2 council seat recently vacated by Rick Voorhees.

At 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 27, council will meet to make a selection.

