Rifle Class of 2020 to celebrate with a processional this Saturday

Rifle High School, in conjunction with the City of Rifle and Rifle Police Department, will be hosting a motor vehicle processional/parade to honor the Class of 2020 at 11 a.m. on Saturday.

The procession will begin at Rifle High School, travel east on West 16th Street, turn north on Railroad Avenue, where the processional will travel to Deerfield Park for a loop around the parking lot. The vehicles will exit Deerfield Park, turn south onto Highway 13 and Railroad Avenue, and return to Rifle High School via West Third Street, and Prefontaine Avenue. Garfield Re-2, Rifle High School, Colorado River Fire Rescue and Rifle Police will have staff visible along the processional route.

Railroad Avenue will be blocked for the processional/parade beginning about 11:15 a.m. Alternate routes for through traffic will be required.

Students are expected at Rifle High School to line up for the processional at 10:30 a.m. and per Garfield County Public Health, no more than two people will be allowed in a vehicle. Additional family and community members are encouraged to celebrate the graduates following these guidelines:

• The best “gathering” point will be the Deerfield Park and Wamsley Elementary parking lost. Processional viewers should be parked in the interior parking spaces by 11 a.m., prior to the entry being closed off to through traffic;

• Additional good viewing spots are Rifle Middle School parking lot, street parking on Prefontaine Avenue;

• Processional viewers need to stay in their cars;

• Honking, cheering and pom-pom waving is highly encouraged.

Help the Garfield Re-2 School District, Rifle High School and the communities of Rifle, Silt and New Castle celebrate the Class of 2020. Please follow the Garfield County physical distancing guidelines, please stay in your vehicles, and please celebrate these amazing students, their families and their accomplishments.