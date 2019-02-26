Grand Valley High School classes canceled for waterline break

A main water line break at Grand Valley High School in Parachute required school to be canceled on Tuesday, as maintenance crews for to repair the problem for Wednesday’s school day.

Garfield County School District 16 Assistant Superintendent Todd Ellis said water to the school had to be shut down after the leak was discovered at around 6:30 p.m. on Monday.

He said the plan is for the school to be open for a full day of class on Wednesday, but district officials won’t know the extent of the damage until they get to the water main.

Ellis added that any flooding occurred outside the school and that the break happened in an area that would not impact classes. Food suppliers may need to use a different entrance, he said.

