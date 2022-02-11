Classic Air Medical to discontinue membership program following federal rules change

Classic Air Medical is discontinuing it’s membership program after the implementation of the Federal Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2021 according to a press release. The Consolidated Appropriations Act was enacted Dec.27, 2020 and contains many provisions including the No Surprises Act under title 1. Under the No Surprises Act, consumers have new billing protections when getting emergency care and non-emergency care from out-of-network or in-network facilities, and air ambulance services from out-of-network providers.

Classic created a membership program roughly 10 years ago to protect patients and their families from open-ended balance billing the press release states. Over the past few years, Classic has adjusted its billing practices to maximize the insurance companies payment for a medical flight and minimized the patient out-of-pocket pay to an average of $200.

Through new rules aimed to protect consumers, out-of-pocket costs are restricted, and emergency services must continue to be covered without any prior authorization, and regardless of whether or not a provider or facility is in-network.

The press release goes on to state that this enactment renders memberships unnecessary.