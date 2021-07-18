Clock ticking on getting more Colorado teens vaccinated against COVID-19 before school starts
The Denver Post
With the school year starting next month, time is running out for Colorado teenagers to get fully vaccinated against the coronavirus before returning to class — a move that public health experts said could help maintain in-person learning even with COVID-19 outbreaks.
Colorado’s vaccination rate among teenagers is higher than the national rate, but the state is experiencing a slowdown in overall COVID-19 immunizations and is facing a looming threat from the highly contagious delta variant.
Several Colorado school districts said they will encourage students to get inoculated against the virus, but they stopped short of mandating the shots for the upcoming academic year.
“We really have this critical one- to two-week timeframe where if people are going to get vaccinated, now is the time to do it to get them fully protected in time for school to start,” said Christine Billings, head of the office of pandemic response for Jefferson County Public Health.
About 45% of Coloradans between the ages of 12 and 17 — 200,205 people — have received at least one dose of the vaccine. By comparison, just over 30% of Americans between 12 to 15 have received one dose, according to state and federal data.
Read more in The Denver Post.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Glenwood Springs and Garfield County make the Post Independent’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
Clock ticking on getting more Colorado teens vaccinated against COVID-19 before school starts
With the school year starting next month, time is running out for Colorado teenagers to get fully vaccinated against the coronavirus before returning to class — a move that public health experts said could help…