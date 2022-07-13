UPDATE: I-70 reopened through Glenwood Canyon after day-long closure for vehicle removal

UPDATE, Wednesday 5:30 p.m. — Interstate 70 is now open between mile-markers 116 Glenwood Springs and 133 Dotsero, both directions.

A closure for the eastbound lanes of Interstate 70 through Glenwood Canyon began at 10 a.m. today for removal of a semi-tractor trailer that wrecked last week, the Colorado Department of Transportation announced in a Friday news release.

The closure was expected to last about six hours, the release states.

“The length of the closure could change depending on weather and other variables, so CDOT asks that eastbound motorists plan alternate routes for the day,” the release states. “Westbound I-70 will remain open. The eastbound closure is planned to start mid-morning to limit impacts on commuter traffic through the canyon.”

Removing the commercial motor vehicle will not affect CDOT’s ability to adhere to safety protocols for flash flood watches and warnings for Interstate 70 in Glenwood Canyon, the release states.

The northern alternative route via Colorado Highway 13 to U.S. Highway 40 and back to I-70 via state Highway 9 is recommended for cross-state motorists and commercial vehicles. The alternative route takes about 2.5 hours longer than going on I-70 through Glenwood Canyon.

Eastbound motorists should anticipate construction at exit 205 in Silverthorne when returning to I-70 from Colorado Highway 9, the release states. During the closure, local traffic will continue to have access to Glenwood Springs and the Roaring Fork Valley.

Motorists should use COtrip.org or CDOT’s free COtrip Planner mobile app to plan an alternate route.