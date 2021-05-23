CMC 2021-22 budget gets first read; revenues expected to increase 3.24%
The Colorado Mountain College Board of Trustees is in receipt of a projected 2021-22 budget of $76.4 million, with an expected 3.24% increase in revenues compared to the current year.
The CMC board got its first look at the budget during a May 18 meeting at the Steamboat Springs Campus. Formal approval is expected in June.
The budget includes a 3% cost-of-living increase for employees, aligned with the anticipated rate of inflation.
A summary presentation of the budget will be made at the June 22 meeting in Glenwood Springs. The draft budget is available at ColoradoMtn.edu.
In other business at the May 18 meeting, the CMC board:
- Completed its annual performance review of the president, which resulted in a recommendation to extend Dr. Carrie Besnette Hauser’s employment contract through the 2024-25 fiscal year.
- Approved a debt authorization resolution for future student housing projects.
- Approved the FY 2021-22 budget for board operations.
- Accepted third quarter financials for FY 2020-21.
