CMC 2021-22 budget gets first read; revenues expected to increase 3.24%

The Colorado Mountain College Board of Trustees is in receipt of a projected 2021-22 budget of $76.4 million, with an expected 3.24% increase in revenues compared to the current year.

The CMC board got its first look at the budget during a May 18 meeting at the Steamboat Springs Campus. Formal approval is expected in June.

The budget includes a 3% cost-of-living increase for employees, aligned with the anticipated rate of inflation.

A summary presentation of the budget will be made at the June 22 meeting in Glenwood Springs. The draft budget is available at ColoradoMtn.edu .

CMC President Carrie Besnette Hauser



In other business at the May 18 meeting, the CMC board: