CMC announces board candidates

The Ascent Center at Colorado Mountain College's Spring Valley campus in Glenwood Springs.

Provided

Candidates for CMC's board of trustees: District 2 (Roaring Fork School District boundaries): Mary Axelson and Marianne Virgili are running to fill the seat vacated by Kathy Goudy due to term limits.

Mary Axelson and Marianne Virgili are running to fill the seat vacated by Kathy Goudy due to term limits. District 4 (Summit School District Re-1 boundaries): Incumbent Patricia J. Theobald is running unopposed.

Incumbent Patricia J. Theobald is running unopposed. District 5 (Steamboat Springs School District Re-2 boundaries): Current trustee Bob Kuusinen is running unopposed. He was appointed in June to the seat vacated by Ken Brenner

Current trustee Bob Kuusinen is running unopposed. He was appointed in June to the seat vacated by Ken Brenner District 6 (Lake County School District Re-1 boundaries): Bob Hartzell and Christine Whittington are running for an open seat vacated by Pat Chlouber, due to term limits.

Bob Hartzell and Christine Whittington are running for an open seat vacated by Pat Chlouber, due to term limits. District 7 (Eagle County School District Re-50J boundaries): Current trustee Chris Romer is running unopposed for the two remaining years of a four-year term.

Two candidates from Glenwood Springs are running to fill an open seat on Colorado Mountain College’s board of trustees in an election Nov. 5.

Both candidates seeking to serve eastern Garfield County on the CMC board are well acquainted with the college.

Mary Axelson of Glenwood Springs was a professor at CMC for decades, teaching education and developmental sciences. Axelson was not available for an interview.

Marriane Virgili, the former director of the Glenwood Springs Chamber Resort Association, also has strong ties to the college.

She chaired the campaign committee for ballot question 7D in 2018, when voters approved to allow CMC to retain revenue that would have been returned to taxpayers due to the Gallagher amendment. She also testified at the state legislature when CMC was seeking approval to offer 4-year degrees.

“I’ve been a fan of the college for some time. I’m the first child in my large extended Italian family who went to college,” Virgili said.

Virgili said she believes in access to education, and recognizes the importance of board leadership.

“I view education as the key to success, and I believe it should be accessible to everybody,” Virgili said.

Kathy Goudy, the current trustee for district 2, is term-limited after this year.

Four other seats on the board of trustees are on the ballot in November, but the only other contested race is for the Lake County board seat.

Voters will also be asked whether Salida should join CMC’s taxing district.

According to state law, “voters both in the district being annexed and those throughout the college district must vote in favor of the annexation,” CMC said in an August press release.

Salida is part of CMC’s service area, which covers three counties, but it is not part of the six-county taxing district.

Residents attending CMC in Salida pay nearly $100 more per credit hour than those who live within CMC’s taxing districts.

The current property tax level for CMC’s district would be applied to Salida residents if the ballot measure succeeds.

“(Adding) the Salida School District to the CMC district would have no impact on current taxpayers within the CMC district,” CMC said in a news release.

