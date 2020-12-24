CMC board approves leave benefits for part-time staff

Part-time employees of Colorado Mountain College will now be entitled to leave benefits above and beyond a new state law.

The CMC Board of Trustees, at a special Dec. 22 meeting conducted by video conference, unanimously voted to adopt a policy of one hour of annual leave, either vacation or personal time off, for every 30 hours worked, plus one hour of medical (sick) leave for every 20 hours worked for part-time college staff.

The new policy exceeds the requirements of Senate Bill 20-205, according to a CMC news release. Both are set to take effect Jan. 1, 2021.

The bill requires employers with six or more employees to provide one hour of sick leave for every 30 hours worked, regardless of full-time or part-time status — a “meet or exceed” standard that CMC trustees voted to exceed, the release states.

Prior to the policy change for CMC, only full-time or three-quarter time staff received medical leave benefits.

“The college often exceeds the benefits and salary typically found in our local markets,” Matt Gianneschi, CMC chief operating officer and chief of staff, said in the release. “It helps us improve the college’s competitiveness in the labor marketplace and assists with recruitment and retention.”

Gianneschi said the college is still determining how the new legislation possibly applies to adjunct instructors, who are employed on a contract basis, and to student employees, who are often classified as work-study students and funded by federal grants.

The next regular meeting of the CMC Board of Trustees is Jan. 26, tentatively to be held at Morgridge Commons in Glenwood Springs but viewable and with public participation online via Zoom.

jstroud@postindependent.com