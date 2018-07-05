CMC Spring Valley classes cancelled amid fire danger

With the Lake Christine Fire reaching approximately 4,900 acres as of noon Thursday, Colorado Mountain College has decided to scale back its Spring Valley operations with only limited essential staff.

No classes are in session on the campus at this time, according to CMC Public Information Officer Debra Crawford.

Until further notice, the college’s locations in Glenwood Springs, Carbondale and Aspen are open for classes with these three exceptions: ESL classes in Basalt and Aspen, and fitness classes in Basalt will NOT be held through Monday.

The CMC Aspen art opening planned for the evening of July 5 at CMC Aspen is postponed indefinitely.

“As we have seen, conditions are rapidly changing with this fire, and some classes might still need to be cancelled,” Crawford said. “If a student has any questions about whether their class will be held, they should contact their instructor or campus.”