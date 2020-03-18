CMC cancels spring graduation at all campuses

Colorado Mountain College announced Wednesday morning that all spring in-person commencement ceremonies would be canceled.

The cancellations are due to the precautions that are being taken to prevent the spread of COVID-19, mandated restrictions on public gatherings, and an abundance of caution to keep its graduates, their families and guests, employees and community members safe.

College leadership is currently considering alternate arrangements to celebrate CMC’s 2020 graduates. These will be announced in the coming weeks and at http://www.ColoradoMtn.edu/2020Commencement.

“In these unprecedented times, our first priority is for students to remain healthy and complete their spring coursework on schedule, if possible,” said Dr. Carrie Besnette Hauser, president and CEO of Colorado Mountain College, according to a release. “Our faculty and staff are putting all of their energy into keeping our students on track through online and alternate course delivery. We understand how disappointing it is for students who will not have the chance to participate in commencement this May but hope they know how proud we are of them and their accomplishments.”