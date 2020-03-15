CMC closes campuses, residence and dining halls to remain open

Colorado Mountain College campuses and administrative offices will be closed to students and staff until 6 p.m. Monday, according to a news release.

However, residence halls and dining halls will be open. Residence halls reopened Sunday, but It was unclear if students had returned and on which campuses. Glenwood Springs, Steamboat Springs and Leadville CMC campuses each have residence halls.

“Essential campus staff working in residence halls and dining halls should report to work on Monday,” the release states. “Residence halls reopened on Sunday; those students who choose to return to the halls may do so.”

The campus closure was in response to an alert put out by the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment released an alert Sunday that residents and visitors to Pitkin, Summit, Eagle and Gunnison counties need to limit their interactions with other people as much as possible.

Monday’s closure would “give leadership time to assess the college’s responses to the CDPE alert,” the news release states.

