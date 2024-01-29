CMC collaborates with band Escolta de Rancho on song about first-generation Latino students

A recently-released song by band Escolta de Rancho tells the story of first-generation Latino students in Colorado, in partnership with Colorado Mountain College.

CMC has been a Hispanic Serving Institution since 2021. The designation is given to schools whose Latino population makes up 25% or more of the student body. With the college at nearly 30% today, Latino students represent a significant portion of CMC, according to a news release.

CMC Marketing and Communication Specialist Crystal Mariscal decided to create a song for Latino students at the college with the goal of spreading the message that they belong at CMC, and that “CMC belongs to them.”

In partnership with CMC colleague Alejandro Jaquez-Caro, who works in the college’s admissions department, Mariscal contacted Escolta de Rancho to create and perform a Spanish-language corrido for CMC’s Latino students, according to the release.

“To me it seemed like a really good idea,” said Miguel Escobedo, manager and vocalist for Escolta De Rancho. “There’s corridos for all types of people, and doing something different really caught my attention.”

The band Escolta de Rancho formed in 2014 and is originally from the Roaring Fork Valley, though the band moved to Denver in 2016. Their style of music encompasses Sierreño and Campirano music played on guitars and tuba, composed by its three members.

The band first performed the corrido in December at a live event hosted by CMC. Just over a month later on Jan. 18, the song was released on numerous digital platforms .

“Right now, there are so many young people identifying with that style of music,” Escobedo said in Spanish. “We tried to reach them from that side, to see if we could get them to think about scholarships, studying and all that, through the medium of music.”

A corrido is, in simple terms, a regional Mexican narrative ballad. It is not a musical genre, but rather a narrative, and is usually accompanied musically by mariachi or other instruments.

“For the most part, corridos tell stories about drug use, murder, social customs and they’re a reflection of what goes on in the town,” Mariscal wrote in an email in Spanish. “That’s why Colorado Mountain College is proud to share this corrido that Escolta de Rancho will put on air, to talk about university education and the story of success of the Junior.”

Mariscal and Caro worked with members of the band and shared stories of CMC students they know. From there, the stories were combined to create a fictional student persona that could represent the educational experiences of many CMC students.

Mariscal said the song’s name, “El Junior de la Uni,” means ‘first-gen of the college,’ though it’s a cultural term that can’t adequately be translated.

The lyrics focus on stories of seeking a better life through education, and the sacrifices CMC students and their parents have had to make in their pursuit of that life.

“I was one of the people that didn’t have an opportunity to do that,” Escobedo said. “When I got here, I had to work. So we tried to tell people through the song that right now, there’s a way. There’s scholarships, opportunities … The university can help them to study and better themselves.”

The song includes mentions of Colorado, as well as the struggles and aspirations of the fictional student. The following are translated lines from the song:

Life is not so easy being here/ The oldest of four, I put myself to work.

In the mountains of Colorado, I went to grow up.

My parents working double to survive/ I give them thanks for everything, because of them I am here/ I was studying at the university/ During the day, so many goals I wanted to achieve/ I put in the effort, because my future I wanted to change.

The rest of the song follows the story of the same student, whose father passes away while they’re in college, forcing them to drop out and work full-time.

The student doesn’t lose faith, however, and soon they receive a scholarship from CMC to continue with their studies. They eventually make the difficult decision to go back to school after helping to support their mother, and they achieve their goal of graduating.

Today everything changed thanks to the opportunity/ Colorado Mountain College was able to help me/ Fight for your dreams.

Escobedo said that while nothing is set in stone, the band has talked about doing something for the school again sometime in the future.

“A lot of people have identified with it,” he said. “We would be very happy to be able to work again on something with the school.”