CMC expands teacher education to Leadville, Breck

In May, the first class of elementary education students graduated from Colorado Mountain College Vail Valley and Glenwood Springs. Equipped with bachelor's degrees in education, all 10 graduates already secured teaching positions with school districts in Eagle and Garfield counties.

Now, CMC's teacher education program is expanding to the college's campuses at Leadville and Breckenridge/Dillon. Following the same structure as the existing program, the college is offering a Bachelor of Arts in elementary education and a dual licensure in culturally and linguistically diverse education. Both regionally and nationally, teachers are in high demand, and teachers with dual licensure in these areas are especially needed.

"Colorado Mountain College offers affordable tuition, particularly for in-district students," said Barbara Johnson, director of teacher education at the college. "And with an emphasis on classroom experience, our students are able to develop teaching skills from their first semester."

Recently, the Colorado Department of Higher Education selected four CMC teacher education students for the Future Educator Honor Roll. "Our four teacher candidates have implemented promising practices for all students," said Dr. Leticia Burbano de Lara, CMC teacher education associate professor.

An information session is scheduled at Colorado Mountain College Breckenridge from 5 to 6 p.m. Monday, July 23, in room 146. Another information session will be held at Colorado Mountain College Leadville, also from 5 to 6 p.m., Monday, July 30, in New Discovery room 122.

Those interested in finding out more about a teaching career in elementary education in Lake and Summit counties and the surrounding areas are encouraged to visit coloradomtn.edu/programs/bachelor-arts-education/, or to contact Erin Allaman, teacher education faculty, at eallaman@coloradomtn.edu or 719-486-4225. Classes will begin fall semester, which starts Aug. 27.