CMC honors Martin Luther King Day with free, virtual events available to the public

Colorado Mountain College will honor Martin Luther King Day this Monday with guest speaker Dr. Marcia Chatelain and then Tuesday, Jan 19, will have a panel of faculty and students conducting a discussion about the topics presented in the lecture.

CMC announced these free events available to the public Jan. 14 in a press release. Chatelain is a professor who teaches African American studies and history at Georgetown University.

She is also the author of the books “South Side Girls” and “Franchise: The Golden Arches in Black America”. Chatelain was an Andrew Carnegie fellow in 2019 amongst several other accolades for her work as a historian.

The virtual lecture is titled “Building Bridges to Common Ground” and will be held at noon via zoom. Members of the community as well as faculty and students of CMC can access the talk here. Chatelain will discuss Dr. King’s life and messages and how they can help bring people together in a time of chaos and division.

Community members can also tune into the panel discussion Tuesday from 10-11:30 a.m. through this zoom link. More information about how to participate in these conversations can be found here.

