CMC hosts in-person graduation ceremonies at Rifle, Spring Valley campuses
Colorado Mountain College Rifle and Spring Valley graduation ceremonies will be in-person for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic started in March 2020, a new release states. Graduation ceremonies are slated for Friday and Saturday.
“While graduates were permitted to invite a limited number of guests to commencement last year, this year CMC is welcoming community members to join in celebrating the college graduates’ accomplishments (Friday and Saturday),” a CMC news release states.
SPRING VALLEY CAMPUS
At CMC Spring Valley, four commencement ceremonies will include graduates from the Aspen, Carbondale, Spring Valley and Glenwood Springs campuses, the release states. The Colorado Law Enforcement Training Academy’s ceremony is at 1 p.m. May 6 where Colorado State Rep. Leslie Herod will address CLETA graduates.
“A pinning ceremony for Spring Valley’s nursing graduates is 9 a.m. on (Saturday), followed by two graduation ceremonies for certificate, associate and bachelor’s degree graduates at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.,” the release states. “The 2022 Colorado Teacher of the Year Autumn Rivera, who is an adjunct faculty member with CMC’s teacher education program, will provide the keynote presentation.
CMC Spring Valley is located at 3000 CR 114, Glenwood Springs.
RIFLE CAMPUS
Colorado Mountain College Rifle will also host four commencement ceremonies May 7.
“Students collegewide will receive bachelor’s and associate degrees, certificates of occupational proficiency, High School Equivalency diplomas and workforce diplomas.”
Saturday also features keynote speaker Deirdre Macnab. Macnab is a rancher from Rio Blanco County who is involved with river issues, regenerative agriculture and solar energy, the release states. Macnab also serves on a number of Colorado nonprofit boards.
Macnab’s address to the class of 2022 is slated for 10 a.m. Saturday at CMC Rifle Campus, 3695 Airport Road.
“A ceremony for high school concurrent enrollment students follows at 11 a.m., and 12 p.m. features those earning High School Equivalency and workforce diplomas,” the release states. “Those ceremonies will be followed by CMC Rifle’s fire science graduation at 2 p.m.”
For more information and for details on each commencement ceremony, visit https://coloradomtn.edu/graduation/
