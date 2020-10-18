CMC nets $2.125 million federal grant

Colorado Mountain College's Central Services office in Glenwood Springs.

A $2.125 million five-year federal grant will help strengthen nursing and other programs at multiple Colorado Mountain College campuses.

The U.S. Department of Education Strengthening Institutions Program grant is “intended to expand colleges’ capacity to serve low-income students by providing funds to improve and strengthen academic quality, institutional management and fiscal stability,” a CMC news release states.

Programs that will benefit include police officer training, nursing labs and skilled trades programs. Funds will primarily be used to purchase equipment and supplies necessary to increase educational capacity.

“The grant also includes funds for staff training in providing mental health and academic advising support to students, as well as enhancing information technology,” the release states.

U.S. Rep. Joe Neguse, D-Colo., in the news release praised CMC for seeking and attaining the grant.

“I want to extend my congratulations to Colorado Mountain College on receiving a Strengthening Institutions Program grant,” Neguse said. “CMC is a vital higher education institution for our state and we are grateful for all they do to ensure all students have access to a quality higher education.”

“News of this grant is so exciting and timely for our mountain region,” said Dr. Carrie Besnette Hauser, president and CEO of the college. “This SIP grant will allow the college to better serve its students, and to further meet the needs of our communities for skilled workers in essential services like health care and law enforcement. As we all work toward recovery from the recession and pandemic, it’s clear that there’s never been a greater need for qualified, compassionate and skilled professionals in these areas.”

The grant will support an initial “Phase 1” of a larger initiative CMC will undertake, the release states. The entire cost of the five-year, Phase 1 project will be financed with federal money, with 0% financed through non-governmental sources.

Nursing simulation labs

Grant funds will also help CMC launch a fundraising initiative to build three nursing simulation labs in Glenwood Springs, Breckenridge and Steam Springs.

“In addition to the SIP grant funding, the CMC Foundation is seeking external partners for matching funds to help cover the cost of construction and other needs to transform these new laboratory spaces into learning hubs that will fully empower our students’ success in this ever-evolving digital age,” Hauser said.

Recently space for CMC’s proposed simulation lab in Steamboat Springs was made available by way of a partnership with Honey Stinger, a sports nutrition company based in that town. Honey Stinger is now hosting the Yampa Valley Entrepreneurship Center, which had been located at the CMC Steamboat Springs campus. That space will be renovated into a nursing simulation lab, the release states.

CMC’s elected board of trustees has also pledged an additional $1.5 million to strengthen the college’s academic programs, improve administrative functionality, improve fiscal management and strengthen the student support skills of faculty and staff.

Visit the U.S. Department of Education website for more information about the Title III SIP grant.