CMC presents ‘Extreme Fire’ with Grizzly Creek Fire officer Kale Casey

Kale Casey was one of the lead information officers during last summer’s Grizzly Creek Fire in and around Glenwood Canyon. On Thursday, April 15, he’ll discuss wildfire behavior and talk about ways to protect yourself and your property from wildfires.

Photo by Kari Greer/USDA Forest Service

Colorado Mountain College in Glenwood Springs will present an interactive webcast, “Extreme Fire,” at 6:30 p.m. Thursday as part of its free speaker series, The Gift of Education.

The virtual presentation will feature a discussion with Kale Casey, who was an information officer during the Grizzly Creek Fire in Glenwood Canyon last summer.

The online-only event is free and open to the public.

Now based in Alaska, Casey is a 14-year wildfire veteran who spent over 20 years living on Colorado’s Western Slope, according to a CMC press release.

For 50 days last summer, he served as one of the lead information officers on both the Grizzly Creek and Cameron Peak fires in Colorado.

“Casey will talk about and share insights regarding the highly unique wildfire behaviors firefighters saw last summer,” according to the release. “He’ll also discuss ’Firewise’ principles – measures communities and individuals can take to protect property and businesses.”

“Extreme Fire” will take place on WebEx from 6:30-8 p.m. Thursday, April 15. Attendees should email to Annmarie Deter at adeter@coloradomtn.edu for the event web link, or call (970) 947-8477.

For more information about the presentation, visit: https://coloradomtn.edu/event/extreme-fire/ .